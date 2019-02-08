KCR, Yogi Adityanath to meet at religious ceremony in Visakhapatnam on Feb 14

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to meet his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam on February 14 during the anniversary celebrations of the Sri Sarada Peetham mutt.

Both the chief ministers will attend the concluding ceremony of ashta bandhana maha kumbh abhishekam at the Sri Sarada Peetham headed by popular Hindu seer Swamy Swaroopanandendra from February 10 to 14.

A spokesperson of the Peetham confirmed that KCR, as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi president is popularly known, would attend the last day of the rituals and take part in the yagyam along with his family members.

“We have also invited the Uttar Pradesh chief minister and he has agreed to participate in the rituals,” the spokesperson said.

Interestingly, the TRS chief has also received an invitation from YSR Congress party president YS Jaganmohan Reddy for the house warming ceremony of his newly-constructed residence and camp office at Tadepalli in Andhra Pradesh’s Amaravati on the same day.

“If time permits, KCR will attend Jagan’s house warming function. As of now, the programme has not been confirmed,” a TRS leader familiar with the Telangana chief minister’s schedule said.

The YSRC chief has been cosying up to the TRS leader for the last few months, particularly since the recent assembly elections in Telangana. While YSRC cadre openly campaigned for the TRS in some assembly constituencies like Kukatpally, KCR deputed his son and party working president KT Rama Rao to hold talks with Jagan Reddy to discuss the prospects of a federal front.

KCR has also extended his support to the YSRC in the ensuing Andhra Pradesh elections as part of his “return gift” to Telugu Desam Party president and chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who had joined hands with the Congress to fight against the TRS in Telangana polls.

During his visit to Visakhapatnam, KCR was accorded a rousing reception from YSR Congress party leaders, lending credence to speculations that the TRS would extend support to the YSRC in the ensuing assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

It will be the second visit of the Telangana chief minister to the neighbouring state in less than two months of his return to power for a second successive term. He visited Sarada Peetham on December 23 last year on his way to meet Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik to discuss the federal front proposal.

KCR had been a staunch follower of Sarada Peetham seer who performed the Raja Shayamala Yagam at his farmhouse at Erravalli before the assembly elections seeking victory for the TRS.

He also performed the Maha Rudra Sahitha Sahasra Chandi Yagam from January 21 to 25 at the same farmhouse seeking blessings for his ambitious plan to play a bigger role at the national level.

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 09:25 IST