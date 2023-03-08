Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
KCR's daughter Kavitha to be questioned by ED in Delhi liquor case tomorrow

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Mar 08, 2023 08:51 AM IST

The fresh date for questioning comes as Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Pillai has been arrested. In the remand report of Arun Pillai, the ED said he was a benami of Kavitha in the Delhi liquor case.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter MLC K Kavitha has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning on Thursday in connection with the Delhi excise policy money laundering probe. The fresh date for questioning comes as Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Pillai has been arrested. In the remand report of Arun Pillai, the ED said he was a benami of Kavitha in the Delhi liquor case. Kavitha named in the liquor case as part of the south group that allegedly paid 100 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party has been questioned by the CBI in connection with the case.

The arrest of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the liquor scam has snowballed into a political fight with several opposition leaders writing to PM Modi protesting the arrest. KCR has also signed the letter along with Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, Tejashwi Yadav, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray etc.

