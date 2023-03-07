Who is Arun Ramachandra Pillai and why ED arrested him in Delhi liquor ‘scam'?

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Hyderabad-based Arun Ramachandra Pillai under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. He will be produced before the local court where the ED will seek his custody. Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramachandra Pillai.(Twitter)

Pillai was earlier questioned by ED officials for two days, his resident was searched and properties worth crores had been confiscated.

Who is Arun Ramachandra Pillai?

Accused in Delhi excise policy case, Pillai is a part of ‘south group’ consisting of a group of leaders from the south India that allegedly sent ‘kickbacks’ worth ₹100 crore to the Aam Admi Party (AAP) leaders. According to the ED, Pillai is a frontman of a south-based liquor manufacturer group, Indospirits. He was given a 32.5% share of the company.

He is a Hyderabad-based liquor businessman who was accused of money laundering and providing illegal gratification to public servants to secure liquor licenses in Delhi.

According to CBI, Pillai one of accused who played an “active role” in framing and implementing the Delhi excise policy 2021-22 along with excise department officials, as reported by HT earlier.

Allegations against Pillai

According to the ED, out of ₹68 crore profit that Indospirits allegedly earned through cartelisation, ₹29 crore was tranferred to Pillai's accounts. ED found during probe that Pillai made a payment of ₹4.75 crore to a TV channel owner and another ₹3.85 crore to Abhishek Boinpally, one of the other accused who was arrested in the case.

He was found to have floated Robin Distilleries Pvt. Ltd. and Robin Distribution LLP whose address was allegedly associated with that of a beauty parlour owned by relatives of TRS MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla.

Delhi liquor policy was scrapped soon after it was introduced after Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena urged for a CBI investigation into the alleged irregularities in the regime.

