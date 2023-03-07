Home / India News / Delhi liquor 'scam': ED to question Sisodia, arrests Hyderabad businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai

Delhi liquor 'scam': ED to question Sisodia, arrests Hyderabad businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai

ByHT News Desk
Mar 07, 2023 10:03 AM IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Arun Ramchandra Pillai in the Delhi excise policy money laundering probe.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Arun Ramchandra Pillai in the Delhi excise policy money laundering probe. Pillai represented the “South Group” in meetings with other accused persons when the policy was being formulated and implemented. The ED will also question arrested Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia inside the Tihar jail.

AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia at Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the Delhi excise policy case on Monday, (PTI)
AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia at Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the Delhi excise policy case on Monday, (PTI)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
enforcement directorate
enforcement directorate
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out