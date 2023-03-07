Delhi liquor 'scam': ED to question Sisodia, arrests Hyderabad businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai
Mar 07, 2023 10:03 AM IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Arun Ramchandra Pillai in the Delhi excise policy money laundering probe.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Arun Ramchandra Pillai in the Delhi excise policy money laundering probe. Pillai represented the “South Group” in meetings with other accused persons when the policy was being formulated and implemented. The ED will also question arrested Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia inside the Tihar jail.
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.