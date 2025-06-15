Kedarnath chopper crash: Uttarakhand government suspends helicopter services

After seven people, including the pilot, lost their lives in a chopper crash near Kedarnath, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that Helicopter services will remain suspended in the region for the next two days. Seven people were killed after a chopper carrying six people from Kedarnath to Guptkashi(PTI)

"A control and command centre should be set up. Strict action will be taken against the culprits in this accident. Helicopter services will not run today or tomorrow. These services will remain closed until the safety of the passengers is ensured," Dhami told ANI on Sunday.

The BJP leader also said that aviation companies have been directed to follow the rules of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, warning of strict action against the culprits of today's tragedy.

Also Read | What may have caused the tragic Kedarnath chopper crash? Officials reveal

"An emergency meeting has been called immediately, in which instructions have been given that the rules of our DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) should not be violated, and the pilots flying in the upper Himalayan areas should have experience of the region. Aviation companies should also ensure this," said the CM as he called for strict compliance with safety norms.

"A control and command centre should be set up. Strict action will be taken against the culprits in this accident. Helicopter services will not run today or tomorrow. These services will remain closed until the safety of the passengers is ensured," he told ANI.

Kedarnath chopper crash kills 7

Seven people were killed after a chopper carrying six people from Kedarnath to Guptkashi crashed near Gaurikund on Sunday early morning in Rudraprayag district.

The chopper, which belonged to Aryan Aviation Aviation took off from the Kedarnath helipad at around 5.20 am but later went "missing" after authorities lost signal with it.

Also Read | Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau to probe Uttarakhand helicopter crash that killed 7

The victims were identified as Captain Rajveer Singh Chauhan (pilot); Rajkumar Suresh Jaiswal (41), Shradha Rajkumar Jaiswal (35), Kashi (23 months), residents of Maharashtra, Vikram (46), a resident of Rudraprayag; Vinod Dev (66), and Tusti Singh (29), residents of Bijnor in UP.