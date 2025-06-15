Kedarnath helicopter crash: 5 feared dead after accident near shrine

A helicopter carrying seven people crashed in Uttarakhand on Sunday, officials said. Sources said that five people are feared to have died in the accident. File photo of an helicopter taking devotees to Kedarnath

The aircraft was flying from Dehradun to Kedarnath before it went missing in Gaurikund and crashed. Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar told PTI that the accident took place above the forests of Gaurikund amid poor visibility due to bad weather.

Inspector General (Garhwal Range) Rajiv Swaroop said that the site of the crash was a very remote area

Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have rushed to the spot, he said

According to UCADA, the passengers in the helicopter hail from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Uttarkhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, confirming the news, said, “Very sad news has been received about a helicopter crash in Rudraprayag district. SDRF, local administration and other rescue teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations. I pray to Baba Kedar for the safety of all the travellers.”

The incident comes just days after 270 people were killed as an Air India plane crashed into an Ahmedabad medical hostel moments after takeoff.

All but one of the 242 passengers and crew on board the Boeing 787-8(AI171) and another 29 persons, including five MBBS students, on the ground were killed when the aircraft came down on Thursday moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport before falling inside the nearby campus of the state-run BJ Medical College in Meghaninagar area and going up in flames.