What may have caused the tragic Kedarnath chopper crash? Officials reveal

A helicopter carrying seven people, including the pilot, which was on its way from Shri Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi, crashed on Sunday morning, Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) said. Security personnel at the spot after a helicopter crashed near the Kedarnath shrine, in Rudraprayag district.(PTI)

The incident took place at around 5:20 am when the chopper was around Gaurikund. The police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams immediately rushed to the spot.

According to Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar, the accident took place above the forests of Gaurikund amid poor visibility due to bad weather.

Inspector General (Garhwal Range) Rajiv Swaroop said that the site of the crash was a very remote area.

What may have caused the tragic Kedarnath chopper crash?

While the exact reason for the chopper crash is yet to be ascertained, sources say the probable cause behind the mishap was bad weather.

Earlier, Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar, the accident ocurred in the forests of Gaurikund amid poor visibility due to bad weather.

Sources said the chopper belonging to Aryan Aviation Pvt Ltd crashed between Gaurikund and Trijuginarayan in Kedarghati and caught fire.

Uttarakhand CM Dhami reacts to Kedarnath chopper crash

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed grief after the early Sunday morning helicopter crash near a remote area of Gaurikund in the State.

In a post on social media X, the CM wrote that State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, local administration, and other rescue teams were engaged in the relief and rescue operations.

"Very sad news has been received about a helicopter crash in Rudraprayag district. SDRF, local administration, and other rescue teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations," the post read.

Dhami further said that his prayers are for the safety of all travellers.