Dreamliner crash victims kin await return of personal effects amid probe

Scattered across a small portion of the BJ Medical College campus and secured at a nearby police station are hundreds of pieces of passenger luggage and personal belongings from Air India Flight 171, all now part of the ongoing crash investigation. The luggage, along with aircraft manuals and emergency handbooks found near debris, will remain untouched until Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau officials clear their examination. (HT Photo)

At the hostel mess building, Air India officials and police teams are guarding collections of suitcases and travel bags—some bearing crew identification stickers, others clearly belonging to passengers. The luggage, along with aircraft manuals and emergency handbooks found near debris, will remain untouched until Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau officials clear their examination.

“The AAIB will probe every part of the plane during their investigation at the place where it is found. It will then be taken to a suitable place,” said a police officer at the scene.

Additional belongings that fell outside the main crash site have been collected and secured at Meghaninagar police station, where they are monitored by CCTV cameras around the clock. These items were retrieved by civilians, fire personnel, and disaster response teams from roads and areas near the medical college boundary.

Inspector DB Basiya, in charge of Meghaninagar police station, said all recovered items have been videographed and properly documented. “Panchnama has been prepared. It is safe and monitored by our team. Our senior officers will direct us when it is to be returned.”

National Security Guard officials had earlier scanned all recovered luggage for explosives as part of standard security protocols, finding none.

Vipin Patel, a former ward councillor who was among the first responders Thursday afternoon, said civilian volunteers systematically collected personal items found across the complex and handed them to police. “Everyone found such items across the hostel complex. All this was handed to the police,” he said.

The recovery effort also extended to items found near where victims were located, with rescuers carefully documenting and preserving personal documents and belongings that families may consider important.

For relatives waiting at Ahmedabad civil hospital, the return of personal effects has become another source of concern, particularly given changing weather conditions. “There is an emotion attached to their belongings. We are not talking about valuables here. It could be something as small as their clothes,” said Javed Sheikh, whose cousin was among the passengers.

An Air India helpline representative said the airline understands the importance of returning personal belongings to families. “The identification process is ongoing. We should be able to give them an update in another 24 hours,” the official said.

The preservation and eventual return of passenger belongings represents another complex aspect of the investigation, as authorities balance the need to maintain evidence integrity with families’ desire to recover loved ones’ personal effects.

All recovered items will remain under official custody until the AAIB completes its examination and authorizes Air India to begin the return process to families.