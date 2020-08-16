e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Keep hope alive, we shall overcome’: Kerala CM looks back at state’s fight with Covid-19

‘Keep hope alive, we shall overcome’: Kerala CM looks back at state’s fight with Covid-19

The chief minister lauded state health workers for pulling off a remarkable job. “We can’t congratulate them enough,” he said.

india Updated: Aug 16, 2020 15:57 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
File photo: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI)
         

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said that the Covid-19 crisis has not just been a period marred by despair and loss but has also been a time of courage, compassion, resilience and survival. The chief minister lauded the people of Kerala for their “unflinching spirit”.

“We are into the 200th day of #COVID19 crisis. Looking back, we can say with pride that this has not been just a period of despair & loss. It has also been a time of courage, compassion, resilience & survival. People of Kerala responded to the crisis with an unflinching spirit,” Vijayan tweeted on Sunday.

 Also read: US clears emergency use of new saliva test for faster detection of Covid-19

The chief minister lauded state health workers for pulling off a remarkable job. “We can’t congratulate them enough,” he said. The chief minister urged everyone to continue fighting and keep the hope alive.

“Kerala is often cited as an example for inclusive development and social harmony, and it will remain so, but from now, it will also be an argument for hope. Keep Hope Alive, We Shall Overcome,” his tweet read.

 

Kerala was the first state in India to report a case of Covid-19 earlier this year. Thereafter, the state witnessed a spurt in Covid-19 cases and kept a steady fight to quickly take the situation in control. Kerala’s Covid-19 model was praised across the country and abroad for turning the tide and curbing the spread of the infection in a short span of time.

At present, the state has a total of 14,944 active cases of coronavirus. Over 27,000 Covid-19 patients have beaten the contagion in Kerala while the death toll here stands at 146.

tags
top news
India sends equipment, personnel to Mauritius to contain oil spill
India sends equipment, personnel to Mauritius to contain oil spill
India not to give in to any PLA demand over disengagement and de-escalation. Restore status quo ante is the mantra
India not to give in to any PLA demand over disengagement and de-escalation. Restore status quo ante is the mantra
‘We have him in yellow; see you on 19th at toss’: Rohit’s message to Dhoni
‘We have him in yellow; see you on 19th at toss’: Rohit’s message to Dhoni
Raj Bhawan under surveillance, Maoism returning to Bengal: Governor Dhankhar
Raj Bhawan under surveillance, Maoism returning to Bengal: Governor Dhankhar
Incessant rains in Chhattisgarh cause disruptions, villages cut off in South Bastar
Incessant rains in Chhattisgarh cause disruptions, villages cut off in South Bastar
2 arrested in connection with Bulandshahr topper’s death case in UP
2 arrested in connection with Bulandshahr topper’s death case in UP
US clears emergency use of new saliva test for faster detection of Covid-19
US clears emergency use of new saliva test for faster detection of Covid-19
Kamala Harris wishes on India’s I-Day, shares her Indian mother’s journey to US
Kamala Harris wishes on India’s I-Day, shares her Indian mother’s journey to US
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In