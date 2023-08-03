Kejriwal accuses Modi of ‘backstabbing’ Delhi as ordinance bill passed in Lok Sabha

Reacting to the passage of the Delhi ordinance bill in Lok Sabha, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday accused prime minister Narendra Modi of ‘backstabbing’ the people of the capital.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal(ANI)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor also appealed to the people to ‘never trust’ the prime minister again.

“BJP has repeatedly promised to grant full statehood to Delhi. In 2014, Modi ji himself promised that if elected prime minister, he will make Delhi a full state. But today, these people (the govt and ruling BJP) have backstabbed the people. Please don't trust Modi ji from now on,” Kejriwal said on X (formerly Twitter) shortly after the bill's passage in the Lower House of Parliament.

The AAP chief shared a screenshot of a December 2013 post from the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Delhi unit, in which the latter accused the then-newly formed AAP of ‘copying’ two promises from the saffron party's manifesto for that month's assembly election. In the post, the BJP claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party ‘stole’ these promises: full statehood to Delhi, and police to be under the state govt.

As the national capital is a Union territory (UT), its police reports to the Union home ministry, instead of the UT govt. The AAP has governed Delhi since December 2013, and the BJP has been in Centre since May 2014.

The Delhi ordinance bill, meanwhile, passed easily in the Lok Sabha as the BJP alone has a majority in the 543-seat House, and the figure rises on adding the seats held by the party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). On the other hand, in the 245-seat Rajya Sabha, the Upper House, while the NDA does not have a majority, several non-allied parties have announced their support for the bill.

