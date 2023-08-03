Home / India News / Newly-elected AAP MP in Lok Sabha suspended for entire monsoon session

Newly-elected AAP MP in Lok Sabha suspended for entire monsoon session

ByHT News Desk
Aug 03, 2023 07:53 PM IST

The suspended MP is the lone member of Lok Sabha from AAP.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday suspended newly-elected MP from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Sushil Kumar Rinku from the House for the rest of the monsoon session for unruly behaviour. His suspension came after he went to the House's Well and threw papers at the Chair during the discussion on the Delhi Ordinance Bill, 2023.

AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku
AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku

He is the only AAP MP in the Lok Sabha and his suspension came second to AAP MP in Rajya Sabha Sanjay Singh, who has also been barred from attending the remainder of the session for creating ruckus in the Upper House over the Manipur violence issue.

The suspension resolution was moved by Union parliamentary affairs minister Prahlad Joshi, which was then announced by the Speaker after seeking approval from the House.

“I tried to ensure the he (Rinku) should maintain the decorum of the House, but he failed to do that. He attempted to diminish the dignity of the House,” Speaker Om Birla said before announcing the suspension.

Under Rule 374 of Lok Sabha, the Speaker can name a member who disregards the rules of the House and the authority of the Chair by obstructing the proceedings. However, the suspension of the member can not be extended beyond the remainder of the session. The suspended member will have to immediately withdraw from the precincts of the House.

The AAP MP had recently won the by-election for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency defeating his close rival from Congress.

After the suspension, the Lok Sabha MP voiced his party's demand in opposition to the Delhi Ordinance Bill, which was passed in the Lok Sabha today. "Our leader, Arvind Kejriwal, has only demanded that full statehood should be given to Delhi," he told news agency PTI.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

