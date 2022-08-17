Kejriwal launches ‘Make India No. 1’ mission; healthcare, education in focus

Delhi chief minister and AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced ‘Make India No. 1’ mission to make the country “number one” by focussing on health, education, agriculture, and employment. Addressing a gathering in Delhi, Kejriwal said that India has achieved a lot since its independence but is still lagging behind several nations that gained independence after it.

“It has been 75 years of independence. In these 75 years, we achieved a lot, India gained a lot but there's anger, a question among people that several small nations who attained independence after us, surpassed us...Why did India lag behind? Every citizen is asking this,” the Delhi chief minister said.

“We have to make India the number 1 nation in the world once again. We have to make India great again. We are beginning a national mission called 'Make India No.1' today. Every citizen of this country, 130 crore people have to be connected to this mission,” he added.

Kejriwal said that opening schools, hospitals, providing employment to youths, and equal rights to women needed to make India number one in world. He underlined that the mission should be a bipartition movement and all political parties should join hands to make it possible. But in the same address, the Delhi CM, without taking names, attacked political parties over nepotism and cronyism.

He also appealed to people of India to end communal hatred and spread love.

"This is not the mission of any party; BJP-Congress people should also come together. All patriots should join (the mission). 75 years have been wasted in fighting (against each other). Now 130 Crore people have to come together to make India No. 1," he said.

The announcement comes ahead of the assembly elections in Gujarat where the Aam Aadmi Party is trying to make major inroads.

