Kejriwal declares 10 guarantees for Punjab’s urban areas, no new taxes if voted to power

After announcing several guarantees for various sectors in the state, Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced 10 new guarantees, including no new tax and no hikes in the existing taxes, for cities in poll-bound Punjab.

Kejriwal accompanied by AAP state president and party’s chief ministerial face, Bhagwant Mann addressed a press conference in Jalandhar on Saturday. Earlier, Kejriwal had also addressed a session with traders and industrialists.

Arvind Kejriwal said that after the party had announced several guarantees for various sectors then people from the urban areas approached them and questioned the party’s guarantees for them.

Kejriwal announced that there was a serious issue of cleanliness across cities including Ludhiana, Bathinda, Amritsar and Jalandhar. If AAP was voted to power, it would provide best cleanliness facilities including proper sewage, drainage, solid management, in the cities so that they look beautiful.

He further added that AAP had started door-step services related to various government offices in Delhi where people did not need to make various rounds to government offices, and they could make a call on a helpline number. A Delhi government official would visit their home to collect documents and the service would be delivered in a week or 10 days. Similarly, the party would replicate the system in Punjab also.

He further said Mohalla clinics and civil hospitals would be revamped; there would be improvement in government schools so that the middle class should not bear the hefty fees of private schools, 24 hours power supply and 24 hours drinking water facility would also be provided.

To woo traders and businessmen, Kejriwal announced that the AAP government will not impose any tax or not enhance any existing taxes in the coming five years. “We will cover the entire state with CCTV network for women’s safety and to control crime as Delhi has more CCTV cameras than New York, London and other big cities of the world,” added Kejriwal.

In the last guarantees, he said that the roads in the existing markets in the cities of Punjab were in shambles and had no facility of public toilets or proper parking, so the AAP would create proper infrastructure including parking, public toilets and other facilities for the markets.

