Kejriwal goes back to Tihar jail as his bail period is over

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal returned to Tihar jail on Sunday evening after the 21 days’ interim bail he was granted by the Supreme Court to campaign in the general elections ended. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal reaches Tihar Jail on Sunday. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

He surrendered before prison authorities at around 5.30pm, after paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, offering prayers at the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place and addressing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers at the party office, where he said the exit polls that predicted a comfortable sweep for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the elections were “absolutely fake”.

Hours later, Kejriwal was produced before a local court, which remanded him in judicial custody till June 5 upon an application filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which arrested him as part of its investigation into alleged irregularities in the formulation of the 2021-22 Delhi excise policy.

Kejriwal left the official chief minister’s residence at Flagstaff Road, Civil Lines at 2.45pm for Rajghat with his wife Sunita Kejriwal, his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, party leader Gopal Rai and others.

He then visited the Connaught Place Hanuman Mandir, before arriving at the AAP’s Rouse Avenue headquarters at 3.40pm to meet and address party leaders from Punjab and Delhi.

“I am going back to jail not because I was involved in corruption, but because I spoke out against dictatorship,” he said during his address.

“These 21 days were unforgettable. I did not waste even a minute. I campaigned to save the country,” Kejriwal said.

He then turned his attention to exit polls released on Saturday that said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would return to power for a third consecutive term, as most suggested the BJP would cross the 330-seat mark in the 543-seat Lok Sabha.

“I believe they (the BJP) are not going to form the government on June 4. The exit polls are part of their mind games to discourage you. Do not get discouraged. The way we uprooted the British, we need to remove them (from power),” Kejriwal said.

“The real issue is why they had to fake an exit poll three days before counting. There are several theories regarding this; one of them is that they are trying to manipulate the machines (EVMs),” he said.

The Delhi chief minister is among a clutch of Opposition leaders who have cast aspersions on the authenticity of the exit polls, insisting that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will secure a majority on June 4, when votes are counted.

“But I want to tell every INDIA alliance party that they should instruct their counting agents to be totally alert. Even if their candidate is losing they should stay there (at the counting centre) till the end,” Kejriwal said, issuing a set of instructions for workers in the AAP and other INDIA constituents for counting day.

“Another narrative is that they inflated the numbers because their friends have invested heavily in the share market,” he said.

“The other theory is that if the exit polls predicted fewer seats (for the BJP), it might have triggered a rebellion against the two (PM Modi and home minister Amit Shah) in the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) and BJP on June 1 itself,” he said.

His return to incarceration is also likely to reignite clashes with the BJP. Kejriwal and the AAP have insisted the chief minister will continue in his position behind bars, even as the opposition party in Delhi has said the decision will hobble the Capital’s governance.

“Their (the BJP’s) only goal is that I should resign... They know they can’t defeat us and that is why this conspiracy has been hatched to put me in jail and force me to resign so that the government falls. I will not get trapped in this conspiracy. I will not resign. If they have jailed democracy, then democracy will run from the jail,” he told HT during an interview last month.

A local court on Sunday sent him to judicial custody.

Appearing for the ED, special public prosecutor (SPP) Zoheb Hossain, submitted that a supplementary charge sheet against him has been filed and is pending consideration.

Advocates Rishikesh Kumar and Vivek Jain, appearing for Kejriwal, opposed the application saying his arrest in the case has been challenged before the Supreme Court and that an order in the petition has been reserved.

The court, taking note of the fact that the order on Kejriwal’s interim bail application filed before the Rouse Avenue court in Delhi is to be pronounced on June 5, extended his judicial custody for three days.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva and several party workers protested outside Rajghat against Kejriwal visiting Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial before going to jail.

“It is shocking to see Kejriwal, a man arrested for liquor scam, shamelessly visiting the pious memorial of Gandhi who worked for prohibition all his life… Kejriwal tried to play the victim card, but the people of Delhi now well know that Gandhian ideology has no place in Kejriwal’s life,” Sachdeva said.

“Kejriwal was out on bail for 20 days but did nothing to solve the water and power crises being faced by Delhi,” he added.