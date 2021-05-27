Kejriwal inaugurates Delhi’s 1st drive-through jabs centre

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday inaugurated the city’s first drive-through Covid-19 vaccination centre, set up by Akash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital in Vegas Mall in Dwarka’s Sector 14 for people aged between 18 and 45, and said more such centres would be set up in the city.

The centre will administer Covishield doses.

“More drive-through vaccination centres are going to come up in Delhi in the coming days. One of them will be at a government centre in Chhatrasal (stadium), which is likely to be ready by Saturday. At least one more private drive-through centre is also set to come up,” he said.

He added, “We can keep opening more drive-through sites for the convenience of people. But the problem is with the shortage of vaccines.”

The centre in Dwarka’s Sector 14 has two vaccine sites -- one drive-through and the other a regular site. Charges at the drive-through facility will be ₹1,400 per dose, and shots can be availed only through appointment that can be made on telephone by calling 8800015999. The working hours are 9am to 5pm. “The drive-through site will also reflect in the CoWin system in another day or so,” said Dr Aashish Chaudhry, managing director at Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital.

“We have set up a dedicated lane for vehicles which queue up for the vaccine drive. There is also a dedicated area where those inoculated can park their cars, switch on the AC and wait for 30 minutes for monitoring any potential adverse effects. In case of an emergency, they have to honk twice or flash their headlights. We have staff for emergency response and instructions are written on the wall in the parking area,” he said.

On Wednesday, the centre vaccinated 40 people. “In the coming days, we aim to scale up the capacity to 100-150 beneficiaries per day,” said Chaudhry.

“The other vaccine site at the centre will also have on-the-spot registration facility. This site will charge ₹1,000 per dose,” said a spokesperson of the hospital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON