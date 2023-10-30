News / India News / ‘Kejriwal is the kingpin’: BJP on ED summons to Delhi chief minister

‘Kejriwal is the kingpin’: BJP on ED summons to Delhi chief minister

ByHT News Desk
Oct 30, 2023 11:14 PM IST

The summons to Kejriwal were issued on the day the Supreme Court denied bail to his close aid and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday lashed out at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, hours after he was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the excise policy case on November 2.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(HT File)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(HT File)

“When the Liquor scam came to the fore, we were saying since starting that CM Arvind Kejriwal is the kingpin in the scam. When SC denied the bail plea of Manish Sisodia and established that 338 crore money trailing, so, Arvind Kejriwal has to tell that where have they spent 338 crore", Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva told news agency ANI.

“Arvind Kejriwal and his entire team who calls themselves honest, their faces have been unveiled”, he added.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Soon, several BJP leaders came out in the open to attack the Delhi chief minister.

READ | BJP's 'now Kejriwal will be arrested' jibe as 'money trail found' in Sisodia case

"Arvind Kejriwal should resign now because he is the kingpin of the complete liquor scam...There are officers who have said on record that every policy, every change in the policy was dictated by Arvind Kejriwal. He drafted the policy benefitting the liquor mafia..." said BJP leader RP Singh.

BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "Arvind Kejriwal regularly used to say that Manish Sisodia is innocent. However, it is clear now that both Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal are the biggest thugs and corrupt."

"The ED has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case on November 2. Mr CM, you would need to answer the questions of the ED now," said BJP leader Harish Khuranna.

The summons to Kejriwal were issued on the day the Supreme Court denied bail to his close aid and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. The AAP leader has been in jail since February when he was arrested by the CBI and later by the ED.

Besides Sisodia, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was arrested by the ED on October 4 as part of its money laundering investigation into the case. He is accused of playing a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out