Kejriwal offers ‘health guarantee’ in Punjab along lines of Delhi: 6 promises

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday offered six promises in Punjab – what he referred to as a “health guarantee” – if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in the state after the next assembly elections. Among his vows were free health benefits in public hospitals across the state, treatment that he promised would be on par with private healthcare. He also said that just like Delhi, all medicines, tests, treatments, and operations would be entirely free of cost if his party came to power in the state. Kejriwal, however, did not name a chief ministerial candidate for Punjab, only promising that an announcement will be made in this regard in due time; nor did he confirm if former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh would joining AAP, calling the theory “hypothetical”.

Kejriwal, while addressing a press conference in Punjab's Ludhiana on this day, said that except for the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh, all other government-run health centres and institutions in the state are in a “pitiable condition” that forces the common man to go for private hospitals. “These private hospitals, in turn, loot the public; meanwhile the government has a serious shortage of staff and infrastructure in its healthcare facilities,” he said.

AAP president Arvind Kejriwal announced six guarantees related to healthcare for Punjab residents based on the Delhi model, if the party wins power in the next assembly elections:

1. Every Punjab resident to get free and best treatment.

2. All medicines, all tests, all operations to be free of cost in government hospitals in the state. "We will ensure all medicines are available and we will ensure all machines are functional. Even costly operations costing ₹15 lakh will be free.

3. Every Punjab citizen will get a health card. That card will have all the information and reports pertaining to the person.

4. On lines of Mohalla Clinic, we will be opening Pind Clinics at every nook and corner while ward clinics in cities. As many as 16,000 such clinics will be opened in the state.

5. Infrastructure of all government hospitals in state will be improved, these will be made fully air-conditioned with all facilities readily available.

6. If anyone has an accident, he will be rushed to the nearest hospital and the cost will be borne by the Punjab Government irrespective of whether it is a private or govt hospital.