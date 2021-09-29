Home / Cities / Others / Kejriwal starts Punjab visit with Ludhiana today
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will meet industrialists in Ludhiana city of Punjab and is expected to make big announcements. (HT Photo)
Kejriwal starts Punjab visit with Ludhiana today

Kejriwal will also address a press conference on Thursday and his visit comes at a time of deep turbulence in the ruling Congress party in Punjab
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 01:08 AM IST

Ludhiana Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will be in Ludhiana on Wednesday, as he begins his two-day trip to Punjab. AAP insiders claim that Kejriwal will make big announcements to lure voters in the poll-bound state.

On his schedule is a meeting with industrialists at a city hotel on Wednesday afternoon and a press conference at a resort on the Pakhowal Road on Thursday, where he will launch his ‘Second Guarantee’, a poll promise, which has been not been disclosed as yet.

Kejriwal’s visit comes at a time when the ruling Congress in Punjab is facing a lot of political turbulence; some observers see it as a boost to the AAP’s poll prospects.

