Kejriwal seizes on ‘Jawan’ fever: ‘Shah Rukh Khan said not to give votes on…’

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday asserted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is the only political outfit that asks for votes on the promise of providing quality education. The AAP supremo, who was in Amritsar to inaugurate a School of Eminence, quoted Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan from his latest Blockbuster film ‘Jawan’ in which the actor asks people to choose their leader wisely.

AAP supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“In the movie 'Jawan', Shah Rukh Khan said not to give votes on the basis of religion and caste and instead ask them (candidates) if they can give good education and medical aid. Today, there is only one party - AAP - that asks for votes on the promise of providing education to their children,” Kejriwal told reporters.

Kejriwal, accompanied by party colleague and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, inaugurated the first 'School of Eminence' in the state. The school will play a key role in providing quality education to the children of the state, an official statement said, adding more such schools will be opened in the state soon.

Mann said, “Our dream (of providing education) is for the whole country as we are already delivering on this goal in Delhi and Punjab. He (Arvind Kejriwal) recently coined ‘One Nation, One Education’, in which children of the rich and the poor will study in the same school and receive the same education.”

The 'School of Eminence' has smart classrooms, modern infrastructure and labs, and playgrounds having facilities for various sports, the statement said.

Later addressing a rally in Amritsar, Kejriwal, opposed the much-debated simultaneous polls, asking the public not to let this system be implemented. He said in such a situation the politicians will not show the voters their faces frequently.

