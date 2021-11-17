Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'When a minister can get free electricity, then...': Kejriwal slams Cong, BJP over his free electricity promise in Goa
‘When a minister can get free electricity, then...’: Kejriwal slams Cong, BJP over his free electricity promise in Goa

As a part of his promises in poll-bound Goa, Arvind Kejriwal, the national convener of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), said that every family in the coastal state will get 300 units of electricity per month for free, all old and pending electricity bills will be waived off, there will be 24x7 supply of electricity in Goa and farmers of the state will also get free electricity.
The Delhi chief minister also said that political leaders were hurt because all such schemes of the AAP will ensure that all money from corruption is finished.(File photo)
Updated on Nov 17, 2021 07:57 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal hit out at the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for censuring him over his promise of providing free electricity to the people of Goa.

Addressing a gathering in Sattari on Tuesday, Kejriwal said, “The BJP and Congress say that Kejriwal is distributing everything for free. When a minister can get 3,000 units of electricity free of cost every month, why cannot I give 300 units to the common man?”

The Delhi chief minister also said that political leaders were hurt because all such schemes of the AAP will ensure that all money from corruption is finished.

In July, Goa chief minister and BJP leader Pramod Sawant claimed that Kejriwal's promise of free electricity won't be taken seriously by the state's residents.

“There are some people who won't be able to even open their accounts in Goa. So they can say or offer anything. People of Goa are very smart and they won't take such things seriously,” Sawant said.

In recent days, the AAP and the BJP have engaged in a war of words over the copying of welfare schemes for Goa. On November 7, chief minister Sawant accused his Delhi counterpart of copying Goa government-sponsored pilgrimages and passing them off as his own.

While the AAP hit out by saying that the pilgrimage scheme was announced a year before Sawant became the coastal state's chief minister.

Arvind Kejriwal also said on Tuesday that the AAP will eradicate corruption in Goa if it forms the government next year. “I am not a politician. I am not a leader. I am an aam aadmi like you all,” Kejriwal told the gathering in Sattari.

He also accused Congress and the BJP of having a “setting” with each other, sharing power alternatively every five years.

 

 

