Kejriwal still a criminal, must resign as CM, demands BJP after interim bail

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday slammed Arvind Kejriwal for celebrating his bail victory in the excise policy case by the Supreme Court even as it demanded that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief should resign as the chief minister of Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday hailed the Supreme Court order granting interim bail to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (Reuters Photo)

“Because of their stubbornness, Delhi is witnessing a policy paralysis. The citizens of Delhi are suffering because of him. He should resign immediately,” said BJP MP and party’s national spokesperson Bansuri Swaraj.

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to the Delhi chief minister in the ED’s case against him in the excise policy, saying he has suffered incarceration for over 90 days and that the issue involves the right to life and liberty of an individual. Kejriwal still will remain in jail in a separate Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case in the same matter.

The AAP hailed the Supreme Court’s decision and called it the victory of truth.

The bail conditions, however, remain unchanged, prohibiting Kejriwal from visiting the CM’s office or signing any files unless forwarded to the Lieutenant Governor. The bench of justices Sanjeev Khanna and Dipankar Datta determined that the ED has sufficient evidence against Kejriwal as it transferred the matter to a three-judge bench to be appointed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud.

Swaraj remarked that Kejriwal is the “prima facie criminal” in this case, as per the Supreme Court, which has transferred the case to a larger bench. She explained that cases transferred to larger benches take time to start hearings, hence the interim bail. “He got bail not because he is clean, but because the case is now transferred to a larger bench.”

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 while the CBI arrested him on June 26 on charges of corruption and criminal conspiracy in the excise policy case.

Swaraj further accused Kejriwal of accepting Rs.100 crores from liquor mafias, with Rs. 45 crores allegedly spent on the 2022 Goa elections, referring to the ED’s charge sheet against Kejriwal, containing evidence allegedly proving his role as the kingpin of the Delhi liquor policy scam.

She highlighted that Kejriwal’s arrest was under Section 19 of the PMLA Act, which allows ED officials to arrest individuals based on material possession and reason to believe, recorded in writing, that the person is guilty.

She added that the Supreme Court hinted that any constitutional functionary found involved in such crimes should resign. However, Kejriwal has allegedly tried to confuse investigative agencies and involve his associates in the case, refusing to step down. This, according to Swaraj, has led to policy paralysis and a constitutional crisis in Delhi.

BJP Delhi chief Virendra Sachdeva said that getting interim bail does not mean he is not a criminal. Sachdeva remarked, “CBI has shown the trail records of Rs.45 crores. The investigation is ongoing. Kejriwal is not with the truth but a scamster. He was and would remain a scamster, involved in the liquor policy scam.”

He added that Kejriwal will be punished for his actions. “The poor of Delhi will never accept his betrayal. He must face the consequences of his deeds.”

Responding to BJP’s claims and allegations, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar rejected BJP’s claims, stating they have adopted many tactics to hinder work in Delhi. She noted that the PMLA court has mentioned there is no evidence against Kejriwal. “ED did not find any evidence and seems to be working with bias. This is also written in the same order. We thank the court for granting bail to Arvind Kejriwal. We hope he will get bail in the CBI case too”, she said.

“You can harass the truth but in the end, truth and honesty will prevail. Supreme Court grants bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal in ED case,” AAP MLA and cabinet minister Imran Hussain wrote on X.