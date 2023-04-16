Kejriwal summons: AAP leaders Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh detained in Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh among several others were detained by the Delhi police for protesting against the summons by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy scam case.

AAP leaders including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Raghav Chadha, Atishi, Sanjay Singh, Saurabh Bharadwaj were among the leaders protesting outside the CBI office. (ANI/Twitter)

The Delhi Police held up over 1500 AAP leaders and workers who were protesting in favour of Kejriwal, AAP leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai tweeted. He further added, “Out of which 1379 people have been kept in different police stations and others are being taken in buses.”

AAP leaders took to streets across Delhi to protest against CBI summons leading to heavy traffic in the national capital on Sunday.

Party leaders protesting outside CBI office in Delhi included Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as well as Delhi ministers Atishi, Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh, Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Speaking to ANI, Atishi said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scared of the growing popularity of Arvind Kejriwal. This is the reason why the leaders of AAP are being put in jail. This is the reason Arvind Kejriwal has been called for questioning by CBI. They say that it is a scam of thousands of crores but till now they have not been able to prove that even a single rupee was embezzled. The entire country is with Arvind Kejriwal.”

Kejriwal had arrived to CBI headquarters in Delhi on Sunday morning for questioning in the liquor policy scam. Speaking to reporters outside CBI office, Kejriwal had said, “I will answer all the questions. BJP leaders are talking about it (my arrest). The CBI is controlled by BJP.”

As reported by PTI, AAP leaders had also alleged that several Punjab ministers had been stopped at Singhu border and were not allowed to enter Delhi. Among them were Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh, Revenue Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains and AAP leaders Kuljit Randhawa and Dinesh Chadha.

