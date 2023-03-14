Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Kejriwal talks about villain, honest cop from old films to target BJP, Modi

Kejriwal talks about villain, honest cop from old films to target BJP, Modi

ByHT News Desk
Mar 14, 2023 05:43 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal highlighted the performance of AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab and urged people to vote the party to power in Madhya Pradesh, where elections are due later this year.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday claimed that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is threatening opposition leaders to either switch to the BJP or face imprisonment over corruption charges. Kejriwal alleged that the BJP is operating like the villains of old Bollywood films where they used to threaten honest police officers to take bribe and ignore the crime or die.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at a rally in Bhopal.

“In old films a goon used to call an honest Inspector. He used to keep a gun and money on the table and tell him to take the money or else he would shoot and kill him,” Kejriwal said. “BJP is running the same business.”

Kejriwal along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann was addressing a rally of party workers amid AAP’s attempt to expand its base in Madhya Pradesh, where assembly polls are due later this year. The party has declared that it would contest in all 230 constituencies in the state.

He also heaped praise on arrested of AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, who held important portfolios in the Delhi government.

“They arrested my two most illustrious ministers. Satyendar Jain is the person who started giving free electricity in Delhi. He made Mohalla Clinics of Delhi. He made all the medicines free in all the hospitals of Delhi. The Prime Minister put him in jail. There is a Manish Sisodia who gave good education to the children of the poor in Delhi,” he said.

Kejriwal said that Prime Minister Modi is afraid of the AAP and that he (Modi) would suffer in the Lok Sabha elections.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at a rally in Bhopal.

“Modiji is afraid of AAP as the way we have performed in Gujarat, like challenging a tiger in its den and the way people supported us..,” Kejriwal told reporters outside the state hangar when asked about ruling BJP targeting opposition leaders in the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
arvind kejriwal narendra modi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP