‘Kejriwal touring Gujarat, should go to Punjab to be CM’: BJP's Manoj Tiwari

There’s no end to the AAP vs BJP war of words, it seems. Arguably, there won’t be a pause anytime soon till the assembly elections are over in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh where campaigning is at its peak. As Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal continues to step up the attack on the BJP amid the poll campaign, the leaders of the rival party are not relenting.

With the festival of Chhath Puja being celebrated on Sunday in many parts of the country, the BJP’s Manoj Tiwari hit out at the Delhi Chief Minister over his frequent visits to Gujarat. “As pollution rises, Chief Minister Kejriwal should've stayed in Delhi to prepare for Chhath Puja,” the BJP MP was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“Instead he's touring Gujarat as he doesn't want to facilitate devotees here. If he isn't concerned about Delhi, he should go to Punjab and become the chief minister there,” Tiwari, who is the member of parliament from North East Delhi, further said.

His comments come after allegations were raised by the BJP and the Congress that ‘poisonous’ spray was used by the government in Delhi to remove froth in the Yamuna river. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party, however, dismissed these allegations.

A video was also widely shared on Friday that showed BJP MP from West Delhi Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma shouting at a Delhi Jal Board official during a visit to a Chhath ghat. “I repeatedly asked them to not put chemicals into the Yamuna. How can I not be angered if officials don’t listen to me? If I have to talk in this manner for the benefit of the people of Delhi, then I have no problem,” Verma said.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal has been repeatedly targeting the BJP in Gujarat, where it is in power for 27 years.

