Kejriwal will come out of jail mentally stronger, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

New Delhi: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national covenor Arvind Kejriwal will soon come out of jail, and he will be mentally stronger as the federal agencies do not have any evidence against him or any other party leaders. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday met AAP leader Manish Sisodia in Delhi (X/@BhagwantMann)

Mann, who on Friday met with senior AAP leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in Delhi, also said that the AAP is the future of the country.

Kejriwal has been in custody since March 21 following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate ED and by the Central Bureau of Investigation on June 26 in connection with the alleged irregularities in the excise policy case.

Sisodia, senior leader and the former Delhi deputy chief minister, walked out of the Tihar jail on August 9, 17 months after the Supreme Court granted him bail in the alleged corruption and money laundering cases.

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mann said they have tried to break AAP but failed. “As is their habit, the BJP tried to break and scare the party. I am happy to say that the AAP remained united and there are no fissures in the party….We are made of different soil, and we have come from a non-political background. We do not have the culture of pulling one another down. The party will become stronger with the release of Manish Sisodia. Arvind Kejriwal will also come out mentally stronger, and AAP is the future of the country,” said Mann while talking to reporters after meeting the AAP leader.

“Today is the birthday of Arvind Kejriwal; I also met Sunita Kejriwal (wife of Delhi CM). I believe the way Sanjay Singh (AAP Rajya Sabha MP) and Manish Sisodia came out, breaking the wall of their (BJP’s) dictatorship…Arvind Kejriwal will also come out of jail”, said Mann.

Sisodia, meanwhile, praised the work being done by the AAP government in Punjab. “It gave me immense pleasure to meet the beloved Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Bhagwant Mann Ji, today. During the conversation, he told how after Delhi, now Punjab is also becoming a strong partner in Arvind Kejriwal’s education revolution. Seeing the development taking place in the state, one feels proud that the reins of Punjab are in the hands of Mann Saheb.,” he said in a post on X.

“He (Sisodia) became a victim of dictatorship and remained in jail for over 1.5 years. When they did not find anything (evidence) against him, we got some relief, and ultimately truth triumphed. We pray for his good health and hope that he will again get back to work to make the future of the children of Delhi bright,” said Mann.

The AAP came into power in Delhi in February 2020, and with six months left of the current government, it is likely that Sisodia may join the Delhi cabinet. AAP leaders have said that a decision will be taken on the induction of Sisodia after consultation with Kejriwal and top party leaders.

About AAP contesting assembly elections in Haryana, Mann said since AAP is a national party, it will contest all the elections.