‘Kemcho…majamma’: WHO chief's Gujarati greeting as he, PM Modi unveil medical centre

World Health Organisation director general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Tuesday won the hearts at the inaugural ceremony of the WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar with his Gujarati.“Kemcho..majama..” said Ghebreyesus, evoking a thunderous applause from everyone including Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was present on the stage.Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the World Health Organization (WHO) Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar in the presence of the WHO director Ghebreyesus and the Mauritian prime minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.

The WHO's Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) will be the first and only global outpost centre for traditional medicine across the world. It will emerge as an international hub of global wellness.

“India is taking this centre as a big responsibility for service to all of humanity. This centre will help in providing better medical solutions to the world with the support of traditional medicines,” the PM said.

PM Modi said. “It's not just an institution's inauguration, it is the beginning of the traditional medicine era in the world for the next 25yrs, at the peak of India's 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. When India will celebrate 'Azadi Ki Shatabdi' (century), this centre will be of huge importance,” the prime minister added.

"This is a truly global project... this means that India will go the world & the whole world will come to India," the WHO director said.

“WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine that we are launching will help to harness the power of science to strengthen evidence-based traditional medicine. I'm grateful to PM Modi and the Government of India for their leadership in supporting this important initiative,” he added.

Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who also attended the event virtually, hailed PM Modi's Covid-19 fight. “The efforts of the government of India, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic and achieving massive coverage is really commendable,” she said.

