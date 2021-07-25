Kerala achieves new ‘milestone’ in Covid-19 vaccination drive

Kerala, which is one of the worst hit states from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic in India, achieved a milestone on Saturday as it vaccinated over 450,000 people (453,339 people to be exact) against the viral disease, news agency PTI reported.

Kerala health minister eena George shared that with Saturday's achievement as many as 1.6 million people have been inoculated so far this week alone.

George, however, pointed out Kerala has around 200,000 doses of vaccines left, while announcing that the state wouldn’t be able to inoculate everyone on Sunday. She cautioned if Centre doesn’t supply more vaccines, the drive could hit an indefinite standstill.

Kerala has so far vaccinated 18,465,580 people of which 12,878,310 have received the first dose while the rest 5,587,270 have been administered with their second dose.

“By vaccinating over 450,000 in a span of 24 hours, Kerala showed it is the best state when it comes to inoculation,” George said, adding all healthcare and frontline workers have received the first dose.

There are 1,522 vaccination centres of which 1,380 were run by the government and remaining were private, she said.

As India began administering jabs to people between 18-45 years, George told PTI the numbers in Kerala were well ahead of the central average as 53.43% of the state population over the age of 18 had been given the first dose and 23.19% the second dose.

Meanwhile, the state recorded another high of 18,531 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the infection count to 3,254,064. Ninety-eight more people died due to the viral disease and the death toll is nearing 16,000. The total recoveries have climbed to 3,099,469 while the active cases stand at 138,124, an official release read.

(With PTI inputs)

