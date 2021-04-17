Kerala adds 13,835 new Covid-19 cases, highest ever since outbreak

There has been no let-up in the Covid-19 situation in Kerala as the state recorded 13,835 fresh cases on Saturday with a test positivity rate (TPR) of 17.04%, the highest number of cases since the outbreak began in the state. The worried state government has sent an SOS to the Union government to rush supplies of vaccines.

According to the data released by the state health ministry, the active caseload has also increased to 80,019. In the last 24 hours, 81,211 samples were tested clocking a TPR of 17.4%. The state also reported 27 deaths taking the toll to 4904. Ernakulam topped with 2,112 cases followed by Kozhikode district with 1,474 cases. Among those infected are 58 health workers.

“We have increased tests so it is natural cases will go up. We have streamlined the hospitalization process in view of the rising cases. Patients with C category, those who have serious symptoms will be shifted to medical college hospitals. Asymptomatic patients will be rested in their homes which have enough quarantine facilities,” said health minister K K Shailaja. This, she said, will take the pressure off the hospitals.

The minister said the state needed 50 lakh vaccines but it was left with only five lakh now. “We have to step up vaccination as 89 per cent of the population is still not exposed to the virus. Strict curbs are in place and they will be tightened further if cases go up like this,” she said adding so far 57 lakh vaccine doses have been given in the state.

Prohibitory orders have been clamped in many areas in Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kasaragod districts. District collectors have been instructed to take strict action against those who flout restrictions. Meanwhile, Thrissur Pooram, the biggest temple festival of Kerala, began in Thrissur with restrictions on Saturday. All participants and artists were allowed to enter the temple venue either with Covid-free or vaccination certificates.

Plea to declare lockdown on counting day:

A petitioner has moved the Kerala High Court on Friday with a plea to impose lockdown on counting day on May 2 in view of the exponential rise in virus cases. Later, the court served notices to the state government and Election Commission. In his plea, petitioner Vinod Mathew pointed out that high voltage rallies and campaigns have triggered a fresh wave in the state. On the counting day there can be huge victory processions and parades and they will have to be contained in view of the present crisis.