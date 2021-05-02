Home / India News / Kerala adds over 31,000 fresh Covid-19 cases; 49 related deaths
Kerala adds over 31,000 fresh Covid-19 cases; 49 related deaths

As many as 16,296 people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 12,93,590, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters in Kannur.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 06:44 PM IST
In the last 24 hours ending 2 PM, as many as 1,12,625 samples have been tested taking the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) to 28.37 per cent.(ANI)

Kerala recorded 31,959 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, with the total caseload mounting to 16 lakh as the active cases soared to 3.39 lakh, the state government said.

As many as 16,296 people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 12,93,590, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters in Kannur.

In the last 24 hours ending 2 PM, as many as 1,12,625 samples have been tested taking the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) to 28.37 per cent.

So far, 1,60,58,633 samples have been tested.

While Kozhikode accounted for 4,238 cases, the highest, four districts--Thrissur, Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram and Malappuram- accounted for over 3,000 infections on Sunday.

The toll has mounted to 5,405 with 49 more deaths.

Of the positive cases,81 are health workers, 266 had come from outside the state and 29,700 were infected through contact.

At least 7,24,611 people are under observation in various districts, including 26,169 in hospitals.

