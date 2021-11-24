Kerala adoption row: Anupama reunited with her child

A Kerala court reunited Anupama S Chandran with her child on Wednesday setting an end to the adoption row. The DNA test result on Tuesday showed that Anupama is the biological mother of the child. Anupama walked out with the baby boy in her arms along with her partner Ajith surrounded by activists.

Anupama alleged that her parents forcibly took away her child and gave it up for adoption as he did not approve of the inter-caste couple. She said that the police showed reluctance in filing a complaint against her father. The student leader ran pillar to post trying to get her child back, who was taken away from her when it was three days old. A family court last month put a stay on the adoption process and ordered the DNA test. The test was conducted at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB).

Anupama, however, said that she will continue to fight against the officials who allegedly colluded with her parents, especially her father, who is a CPI(M) leader.

The baby was in the custody of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) at the Nirmala Sishu Bhavan before being presented to the court. The court posted the matter for November 30 but the hearing was preponed as the government sought to reunite the mother with the child at the earliest.

Anupama alleged that the government did not want to take action against her parents despite her going to several senior leaders. The police filed a complaint against her father, S Jayachandran, a senior leader of the CPI(M) trade union wing CITU, for taking away her child and handing it over to the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (SCCW)-run orphanage in Thiruvananthapuram in 2020.

The foster parents from Andhra Pradesh who initially had the custody of the child will get top priority during the next round of adoption, officials of the CWC familiar with the developments told HT.

