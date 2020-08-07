Kerala Air India crash: PM Modi speaks to CM Pinarayi Vijayan over accident at Kozhikode airport

india

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 22:41 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the phone about the plane accident at Kozhikode airport.

The Prime Minister promised all the assistance from the Centre.

The Chief Minister informed the Prime Minister that a team of officials including Kozhikode and Malappuram district collectors and Inspector General Ashok Yadav reached the airport and were involved in the rescue operation, a CMO release said.

“Unconfirmed reports have emerged that some people, including the pilot, have died. Several people were injured,” the release said.

Vijayan informed the Prime Minister that the state government has taken steps to provide treatment to the injured and was providing other facilities.

The Chief Minister said that all the mechanisms of the state government will be used to deal with the emergency.

The Air India Express Dubai- Kozhikode IX-1344 flight, carrying 190 people on board from Dubai under the Vande Bharat Mission, overshot during landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening.

The incident took place at 7:41 pm.

Air India Express spokesperson told ANI that 174 passengers, 10 infants and two pilot and four crew members were on board.

“Aircraft overshot during landing at Kozhikode airport, there was no fire reported,” he said.

Officials said visibility was 2,000 metre due to heavy rain after landing at runway 10 and the aircraft continued going to the end of runway.

India’s aviation watchdog ordered the detailed investigation into the incident.

Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said no fire was reported at the time of landing.

NDRF teams are being rushed to Karipur Airport for rescue work, NDRF Director General SN Pradhan said.