Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Kerala announces Onam bonus for govt employees
india news

Kerala announces Onam bonus for govt employees

Despite the Covid-19 situation, it said, the government is extending the benefit to over 13 lakh employees.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 11:02 AM IST
All the part-time and contingent staff can also avail an advance of 5,000, said the statement.(Pratham Gokhale/HT File photo)

The Kerala government on Wednesday announced a bonus of 4,000 for government employees for the festival of Onam.

In a statement here, State Finance Minister K N Balagopal said the employees not eligible for the bonus would be given a special festival allowance of 2,750.

Besides, the employees can avail themselves of Onam advance of 15,000 which should be repaid in five equal installments.

All the part-time and contingent staff can also avail an advance of 5,000, said the statement.

The service pensioners and those who had retired as per the participatory pension scheme would be given an allowance of 1,000, it said.

Despite the Covid-19 situation, it said, the government is extending the benefit to over 13 lakh employees.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Enjoy ‘intergalactic stargazing’ with this incredible post from Nasa. Watch

Yashraj Mukhate’s recent viral clip is for those who love to ‘safar’. Watch

11 YO Indian-American girl has been declared as one of world’s brightest student

Manipur CM shares clip of young ‘journalist’ reporting about new oxygen plant
TRENDING TOPICS
Kinnaur landslide
International Youth Day
GISAT-1
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Vikram Sarabhai birth anniversary
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP