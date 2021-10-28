Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Kerala assembly passes bill to give licence to industries within a week
india news

Kerala assembly passes bill to give licence to industries within a week

This new law will allow non-red category industries listed by the pollution control board to fast track their application, industry minister P Rajeev said, adding the license will be issued by Investment Facilitation Bureau comprising all senior officials from concerned departments.
Industry minister P Rajeev said the law will bring historic changes in the industrial climate of Kerala and will attract more investments. (ANI)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 12:49 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala assembly on Wednesday passed the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Facilitation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 enabling industries with an investment above 50 crore to get licence within 7 days of application.

This new law will allow non-red category industries listed by the pollution control board to fast track their application, industry minister P Rajeev said, adding the license will be issued by Investment Facilitation Bureau comprising all senior officials from concerned departments.

The minister said the law will bring historic changes in the industrial climate of the state and will attract more investments. “We want to avoid red tape and attract more investments. We will also fast track industrial disputes and solution will be found in 30 days. Officials, who flout these norms, will have to cough up heavy fines,” he said.

After Kochi-based garment giant Kitex Group pulled out of its latest project and relocated it in Telengana alleging witch hunt many criticised the government and militant trade union image of the state.

RELATED STORIES

Dented its image badly, since then the state government has been trying its best to establish an investor-friendly climate. “Situation is changing fast and we are getting enough inquiries for investment. We have good infrastructure and human resources and we will tap them properly,” said the minister.

The government also decided to take stringent action against those who seek gawking charges. In 2018, the government had abolished the practice of charging people by licensed members of the head load workers by not doing any work.

Affiliated to trade unions, the practice is still continuing in many parts of the state. Fearing violence and intimidation many end up paying charges sought by them, it is better known as extortion by registered trade unions. The government has made it clear that such offences will attract non-bailable provisions and asked all police stations to keep a strict tab on such elements.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kerala adoption row: Accused removed from CPI(M) posts

Sasikala’s rapprochement bid with AIADMK gathers steam

Some nations trying to seek more control in Indo-Pacific region, says navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh

NCB officer Sameer Wankhede let off international drug lord present on cruise: Nawab Malik
TRENDING TOPICS
Otto Wichterle
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Covid-19 vaccine deadline
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP