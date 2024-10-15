Kerala assembly passes resolution to urge Centre to withdraw Waqf bill

The Kerala assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution urging the BJP-led central government to withdraw the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha in August and later referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). The resolution was adopted by the assembly after LDF and UDF MLAs supported it. (File Photo)

V Abdurahiman, the minister for welfare of minorities, sports, Waqf and Haj pilgrimage, moved the government resolution under rule 118 and said that the Waqf was a subject on the concurrent list. He argued that the amendments proposed by the Centre as part of the new bill would take away the rights of state governments and Waqf Boards in each state and challenge democratic federalism norms in the country.

“(The Bill) would violate the principles of secularism enshrined in the Constitution. It would lead to Waqf Boards with nominated members and a nominated chairman, which is against the tenets of democracy. Many provisions in the proposed bill are unacceptable. There cannot be a compromise on the fundamental rights, freedom to practise any faith, federalism, secularism and democratic ideals enshrined in the Constitution,” the minister told the assembly.

“Therefore, the assembly should unanimously ask the Centre to withdraw the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024,” the minister said.

The resolution was adopted by the assembly after LDF and UDF MLAs supported it. There are currently no BJP MLAs in the state assembly.

T Siddique, Congress MLA from Kalpetta in Wayanad district, said: “I wholeheartedly support the resolution moved by the government. The bill would result in authorising only the Centre in managing and controlling Waqf properties across the country. It will result in a dangerous situation where the rights of states and Waqf boards in each state are taken away.”

TP Sindhumol, BJP spokesperson in Kerala, said that the party supports the provisions introduced by the Centre in the bill. “We support the provisions of women and people of all sections being accommodated in the Central Waqf Council. That the district collector will be the final authority on determining ownership of land in case of disputes is also welcomed. In Kerala too, there are issues like in Munambam where people are protesting against claims by Waqf Board on the land where their houses stand. BJP demands a study on such properties across the state where there are disputes and rightful ownership be determined. We strongly believe that the Bill will be passed in Parliament,” she told HT.

