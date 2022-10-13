Kerala black magic, cannibalism: Who are the Kerala couple and self-proclaimed ‘sorcerer'?

Gruesome details of how two women were sacrificed and then their body parts were probably cooked and consumed to attain wealth have surfaced in the shocking Kerala 'black magic' case, in which the three main conspirators -- a self-proclaimed sorcerer who hoodwinked a Kerala couple -- have been arrested and sent to jail. A special investigation team has been set up to look into the case. Also Read | Brutality, cannibalism in ‘black magic’ horror in Kerala

Here is what we know about Shafi and the Kerala couple:

1. Shafi, 52, is the main conspirator behind the human sacrifice. Police said he is a hardened criminal and has at least eight cases against him including rape and cheating. Also Read | Kerala murders: A ‘devi’, a cultist couple, and a deviant killer

2. Shafi, who also goes by the name Rasheed, was known in his neighbourhood as a grocery store owner.

3. Shafi changed his address every year to avoid arrest by the police. He was accused of the rape of a 75-year-old woman in Kolencherry in 2020.

4. In connection with this 2020 case, he was in jail for a year. At that time, he was working as a truck driver.

5. Police said Shafi is a pervert and psychopath. He derived pleasure in torturing his victims. The two women sacrificed in the present case were sexually assaulted before they were killed, police said.

6. Shafi got in touch with Bhagaval Singh (68)and his wife Laila (59), the Kerala couple at the centre of the Kerala 'black magic' case. They contacted Shafi through Facebook where Shafi advertised himself as a sorcerer who could bring wealth and fortune by performing some rituals.

7. Bhagaval Singh is a traditional medical practitioner. He and his wife Laila have no criminal record.

8. Two sacrifices were made -- one in July and the other in September as after the first sacrifice, the Kerala couple complained to Shafi that they did not see any financial improvement.

9. Police said the victims underwent severe torture. One body was cut into 56 pieces. The breasts of one were chopped off. They were tied to a cot before they were killed and injuries were inflicted on their private parts.

10. Both the victims were lured by Shafi. The details have been revealed by Laila in her confession statement.

(With inputs from Bureau)

