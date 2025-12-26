Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Assam: How pre-Christmas vandalism rocked parts of India

From malls to schools and marketplaces, days leading up to Christmas reportedly saw incidents of vandalism and disruptions to events in several parts of India, including Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Assam, among others. Screengrab from viral video of miscreants purportedly vandalising Christmas decoration at Magneto Mall in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. (X/@PKM_Mary_Church )

While Christmas decorations were destroyed at a mall in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, a BJP functionary allegedly got into a heated altercation with a visually-impaired woman during a Christmas event in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.

Also read: Why Donald Trump ordered powerful strikes on ISIS ‘terrorist scum’ in Nigeria

Such incidents even sparked reactions from the Opposition, with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor saying Christmas was marked by “fear and anxiety” for Christians, and party leader Ashok Gehlot calling such incidents "worrying and condemnable".

Here is how vandalism on Christmas unfolded in parts of the country:

Mall vandalised in Raipur

A mall in Chhattisgarh's Raipur was vandalised by an unidentified group on Wednesday during a day-long shutdown, ‘Chhattisgarh bandh’, over alleged religious conversions. During the bandh, unidentified persons vandalised Christmas decorations at Magneto mall in Raipur city, news agency PTI reported citing police officials.

Also read: 'Deep anguish’: What Consulate said on Indian student's killing in Toronto shooting

The report quoted mall management saying that while the mall was closed in view of the shutdown call, a mob of 40-50 people armed with rods and hockey sticks entered the mall. The agitators reportedly raised slogans and damaged Christmas decorations both inside and outside the mall, including a Christmas tree.

A video of the vandalisation was widely shared on social media (HT.com could not independently verify its veracity).

Police said some of the accused have been identified and strict action will be taken against them.

The day-long bandh, which was called following a recent clash over the burial of a person from a Christian family in Kanker district, received mixed response across Chhattisgarh. While normal life was disrupted in several cities, only partial impact was seen in others.

Vandalisation in Assam school, shops

Members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal reportedly vandalised decorative items used for Christmas celebrations at a school and damaged festive articles in shops in Assam’s Nalbari district on Wednesday. Four people were arrested in connection with the case, PTI quoted police officials as saying.

On Wednesday, the accused reportedly entered St Mary’s School in Panigaon village and burnt and damaged decorative items meant for Christmas celebrations.

Police said the accused vandalised outer decorations, lights, plant pots, and other articles as well as set some items on fire, resulting in loss of property.

The arrested persons were identified as VHP Nalbari district secretary Bhaskar Deka, parishad's district vice-president Manash Jyoti Patgiri and assistant secretary Biju Dutta, along with Bajrang Dal's district convenor Nayan Talukdar, police said.

They had raised 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans and warned the school authorities not to organise Christmas celebrations on the school premises on Thursday.

The accused also went to various shops selling Christmas goods in Nalbari town and set fire to some items near the Jain Mandir. They also entered several shopping malls and business establishments selling Christmas items and burnt down the goods.

Christmas carol group attacked in Palakkad

In Kerala's Palakkad district, a carol group comprising children was visiting the houses of the faithful on Sunday night when a man identified as Ashwin Raj attacked it, PTI reported. Police said the incident occurred in an area where the RSS is considered to have a strong presence.

As per the complaint, the accused confronted the carol group and destroyed their band set and other articles.

BJP functionary's heated altercation with visually-impaired woman in MP

BJP's district vice-president Anju Bhargava faced backlash over a video purportedly showed her in a heated exchange with a visually impaired woman at a church. Bhargava can be seen shouting at the visually-impaired woman in the clip, asking her why she brought along a little girl “among Christians”. The video was widely shared online by several users, including some Congress leaders who lashed out at the BJP over it. “This ignorance and cruelty is the easiest way to advance in the BJP. These people are stains on society,” Congress leader Supriya Shrinate wrote, sharing the purported clip.

Christian group appeals to PM Modi

In view of the threats faced by Christians in various parts of the country, Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) president Archbishop Andrews Thazhath on Christmas eve appealed to PM Modi, home minister Amit Shah and chief ministers of various states to ensure strict enforcement of law and extend proactive protection to Christian communities across the country.

In a video appeal to the prime minister released by the CBCI, the Archbishop expressed "deep pain" over the "disturbing rise in attacks on Christians" and said such incidents deeply wound the spirit of India's Constitution, which guarantees freedom of religion.

"But today, as I meet you, it is with deep pain and concern that I speak over the disturbing rise in attacks on Christians in several parts of our country. During this holy Christmas season, we are pained to hear about it," the Archbishop said.

"Peaceful carol singers and faithful gathered in churches before crypts for prayer, etc., have been targeted, causing fear and distress among law-abiding citizens who seek only to celebrate their faith in peace," he said.

The Archbishop said such incidents "deeply wound the spirit of our Constitution, which guarantees freedom of religion, which promises every Indian the freedom to worship their faith, freedom of religion, the right to worship without fear, with a heavy heart, yet with hope".

"I humbly and earnestly appeal to you, the leadership of India, Honourable Prime Minister Modiji, Honourable Home Minister Amit Shahji, Honourable State Leadership, Chief Ministers, and so on, to ensure the strict enforcement of law and to extend proactive protection to Christian communities across the country, so that the joyous message of Christmas, of peace, love, harmony, and goodwill may be celebrated in an atmosphere of security, harmony, and mutual respect," he said.

With in