‘Not just a Christian issue, an assault on all of us’: Shashi Tharoor on Christmas vandalism reports

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said Christmas 2025 was being marked by “fear and anxiety” for Christians in parts of India, citing reports of attacks and disruptions in the days leading up to the festival. Tharoor also said that such incidents amount to an assault on the country’s shared culture, not just one community. “When a carol group is attacked, it is an assault on all of us,” says Shashi Tharoor(PTI)

In a two-part post on X, the Thiruvananthapuram MP said that while Kerala retained its festive spirit, the wider atmosphere was troubling. “It’s dismaying that Christmas 2025 has been marked by an unprecedented level of anxiety, driven by specific local incidents and a rising national trend of intolerance,” he wrote.

Alleged incidents cited across states

Tharoor referred to an alleged assault on a Christmas carol group in Pudussery in Kerala’s Palakkad district. He said that a “Christmas carol group in Pudussery, Palakkad was assaulted, allegedly by a supposed BJP worker”, adding that the attacker allegedly beat participants and destroyed musical instruments.

Calling it an attack on a secular tradition, Tharoor said the incident had “shocked the state.” He added that concerns were heightened by reports from other states. “The anxiety in Kerala was compounded by reports from other states, including the vandalism of a Santa Claus effigy in a Raipur (Chhattisgarh) mall, a blind Christian girl assaulted in Jabalpur and an attempt to disrupt prayers in a church in Uttar Pradesh,” the Thiruvananthapuram MP said.

The Congress leader said he was saddened by remarks made by senior church leaders during Christmas services. “I was sad to hear Archbishop Netyo lament during Midnight Mass that the Christian community in India is celebrating Christmas 2025 amidst ‘fear and anxiety,’” he wrote, noting the warning that violence witnessed in Manipur and north India was “no longer distant but is knocking on Kerala’s doors”.

Tharoor also referred to Cardinal Cleemis, who had expressed pain over what he described as the “mysterious silence” of authorities. He said the Cardinal had questioned why “the constitutional right to practice one's faith is being challenged so openly”.

Earlier, the Congress leader has said that he traditionally spends Christmas eve visiting multiple churches, but this year was able to attend fewer services after his flight from Delhi was delayed.

‘Protection is a duty, not a favour’

Tharoor urged the government to respond and “break its silence.” He echoed that Cardinal’s words that “the protection of citizens is not a favour but a duty”. He quoted the warning that the idea of “New India” should not be one where communities live in fear while praying.

Tharoor said the message for society must be one of unity and vigilance. “When a carol group is attacked, it is not just a Christian issue—it is an assault on all of us & the shared culture of Kerala,” he wrote, arguing that peace could not survive if the majority remained “silent spectators to the bullying of a minority”.

Stressing Kerala’s history of inter-faith harmony, Tharoor said Christianity in the state was nearly two millennia old and central to its social fabric. “The attack on a carol group is an attack on this shared heritage,” he said, calling for swift and impartial action by authorities. “Impunity for mobs emboldens division; accountability restores trust,” he added.

He also rejected narratives that portray fellow citizens as “enemies” or “aliens”, pointing to the Christian community’s contribution to education, healthcare and social service across India. Quoting Martin Luther King Jr, Tharoor wrote: “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”

PM attends Christmas service in Delhi

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a Christmas morning service at the Cathedral Church of the Redemption in Delhi, along with a large congregation of Christians from Delhi and north India.

The service included prayers, carols, hymns and a special prayer for the Prime Minister by Rt Rev Dr Paul Swarup, Bishop of Delhi.

“Attended the Christmas morning service at The Cathedral Church of the Redemption in Delhi. The service reflected the timeless message of love, peace and compassion. May the spirit of Christmas inspire harmony and goodwill in our society,” Modi said in a post on X.