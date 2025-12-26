PM Narendra Modi attends Christmas service, Opposition flags attacks on minorities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attended the Christmas morning service at The Cathedral Church of the Redemption in the national Capital, even as the Opposition raised concerns over alleged attacks on Christmas minorities on the occasion. Pime Minister Narendra Modi during the Christmas morning service at the Cathedral Church of the Redemption, in New Delhi on Thursday. (DPR PMO)

Modi, in his Christmas greetings to the people, said: “The service reflected the timeless message of love, peace and compassion. May the spirit of Christmas inspire harmony and goodwill in our society.”

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda also participated in theChristmas celebrations. “Participated in the Christmas celebrations at Christian Higher Secondary School in New Delhi today, organised by the Mao Naga Christian Fellowship Delhi (MNCFD). It was heartening to be part of such a warm and joyful gathering. As we celebrate Christmas, we remember the teachings of Jesus Christ,” he said in a post on X.

Officials pointed out that over the last few years, PM Modi has been regularly attending programmes that have connected with the Christian community. “During Easter 2023, he attended an Easter programme at the Sacred Heart Cathedral, Delhi. During Christmas 2023, he hosted a programme at his residence 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi. In 2024, he attended a dinner at the residence of minister George Kurian and also a programme hosted by the CBCI,” an official said.

Opposition parties, however, targeted the BJP-led Union government over alleged atrocities against Christians. Referring to the incident of a BJP leader’s assault of a visually impaired woman in Jabalpur over suspicion that she was promoting conversion ahead of Christmas, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien said: “PM Modi and HM Shah, your silence on incidents like these in the Christmas season is deafening. Shame on you and your ilk.” The Rajya Sabha member also questioned PM’s Christmas message and quipped, “Love? Peace? Compassion? Harmony? Goodwill? Christmas?”

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin also criticised the attacks on minorities. “When a few right-wing violent groups, acting in the name of the majority, indulge in attacks and riots, even as the PM participates in Christmas celebrations, it sends a disturbing message to the nation,” the DMK chief said on X. “A reported 74% rise in hate speech against minorities since the Union BJP government assumed office signals grave danger ahead.”

CPI(M) MP John Brittas said that there has been “no let-up in the attacks on Christians across the country”. “The Hon Prime Minister took time to attend a Christmas church service in the capital... If only he had spent just two minutes to acknowledge that these attacks on Christians, their churches, schools, and gatherings are attacks on the nation and its Constitution, and that the perpetrators will be held accountable — that single, firm statement would have made a real difference,” he said on X.

The MP further claimed that in the last 10 years, attacks against Christians have spiked. “This year till November 700 incidents have been reported, by the end it would touch 1000 or more,” he said.

The president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) — the top Catholic body –– Andrews Thazhath also condemned the attacks as he appealed to the PM, Union home minister Amit Shah and chief ministers of various states to “ensure strict enforcement of law and extend proactive protection to Christian communities” on the occasion.

“Such incidents deeply wound the spirit of our Constitution, which guarantees freedom of religion, which promises every Indian to worship their faith, freedom of religion and the right to worship without fear. With a heavy heart, but yet with hope, I unequivocally condemn these acts of hatred and violence,” he said in a video message.