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Kerala clears appointment of integrated financial advisors across departments

Kerala clears appointment of integrated financial advisors across departments

Published on: Jun 17, 2026 02:19 pm IST
PTI |
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Thiruvananthapuram, The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to appoint integrated financial advisors in all departments as part of a major administrative reform to reduce bureaucratic delays, speed up file processing, and improve project implementation.

Kerala clears appointment of integrated financial advisors across departments

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister V D Satheesan.

Announcing the decision at a press conference here, the CM said the reform was modelled on a system introduced by the Centre in 1974 and was intended to ensure faster decision-making while maintaining financial scrutiny.

"Many files are routinely referred to the finance department, including a large number that need not be sent there. In several cases, departments forward files without adequately examining financial rules and procedures. This leads to delays in government decision-making, slows project implementation, and creates administrative hurdles," he said.

Under the new system, every department will have an integrated financial advisor, who will be a finance department officer of at least joint secretary rank.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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