Kerala CM lists LDF govt’s achievements in last 8 years ahead of Chelakkara bypoll

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan extolled the achievements of his administration in the last eight-and-a-half years in a bid to shore up votes in favour of the LDF in the bypoll-bound Chelakkara assembly constituency on Sunday.

The bypoll was necessitated after sitting MLA and temple affairs minister K Radhakrishnan of the CPI(M) was elected to the Lok Sabha this year from Alathur constituency. What gives CM Vijayan and LDF confidence in Chelakkara, which is an SC-reserved assembly seat, is that CPI(M) has held the constituency continuously since 1996.

The CPI(M) has nominated UR Pradeep, who was the MLA between 2016 and 2021, as its candidate. He is up against Ramya Haridas of the Congress and K Balakrishnan of the BJP. While Haridas was the Alathur MP from 2019 to 2024, Balakrishnan is the current vice-president of the Thiruvilvamala panchayat.

Campaigning for Pradeep, the chief minister reminded the voters about how his government took the lead in expanding the national highways in the state despite having large financial constraints and bringing back the GAIL Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline project.

“We had to spend ₹5,600 crore for the national highway projects. No state has shared so much money for NH projects in India. We had to spend so much money because the land was not acquired for these projects at the right time by the previous UDF government. In a few months, we will see the national highways being expanded and new stretches being inaugurated. Now, imagine if the UDF was voted to power in 2021. These NH projects would have been stuck in limbo,” the CM said.

He said that his government, after being voted to power in 2016, renewed talks for the significant GAIL pipeline project, addressed concerns of those opposing it and ensured its time-bound completion. “Today, the natural gas is flowing through pipelines in the state and has even reached kitchens. It is 30% cheaper than LPG. Would the project have been realised if the UDF was voted to power?” he asked voters. He said the LDF government was instrumental in making lives of poor people easier by citing the hike in social welfare pensions from ₹600 to ₹1,600.

Congress leader and LoP in the assembly VD Satheesan also made campaign stops in Chelakkara in favour of the party candidate, Ramya Haridas. Satheesan slammed the CM, accusing him of hatching secret deals with the BJP. “He (CM) played a role in disrupting the Thrissur Pooram and helping the BJP. He sent messengers to hold meetings with RSS leaders. He has fallen at the feet of Sangh Parivar to avoid facing heat in corruption cases against his family. You will see that Vijayan will be the last CM of CPM in Kerala,” he said.