e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor visit Idukki district as landslide toll rises to 55

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor visit Idukki district as landslide toll rises to 55

Both of them later met survivors of the deceased and the Chief Minister assured them that the government will do everything possible to alleviate their suffering.

india Updated: Aug 13, 2020 19:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
There was a controversy over the delay in the CM’ visit and opposition parties also questioned disparities in relief amount in two different tragedies that occurred on the same day.
There was a controversy over the delay in the CM’ visit and opposition parties also questioned disparities in relief amount in two different tragedies that occurred on the same day.(ANI PHOTO.)
         

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday visited the landslide spot in Rajamalai in Idukki district even as the death toll in Friday’s tragedy climbed to 55. The district administration said 15 people are still missing and rescue teams are still looking for them.

Both of them later met survivors of the deceased and the Chief Minister assured them that the government will do everything possible to alleviate their suffering. He said houses will be built for them and the government will bear education expenses of tea plantation workers living under trying conditions in settlements.

“We will build houses for them. The Kannan Devan Hill Plantation Limited, where they are working, has also promised to help,” said the CM adding the government will improve infrastructure in the area. But the Congress said his visit was a big letdown. “We thought he will announce some package for them. He did not even raise the relief amount,” said Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose.

There was a controversy over the delay in the CM’ visit and opposition parties also questioned disparities in relief amount in two different tragedies that occurred on the same day-- while the state government had announced Rs 10 lakh relief to victims of the air crash in Kozhikode, the landslide victims were given Rs 5 lakh each. But the CM later clarified that it was the initial relief and a package would be announced later.

tags
top news
Ashok Gehlot counters BJP, says will seek trust vote. House meets tomorrow
Ashok Gehlot counters BJP, says will seek trust vote. House meets tomorrow
‘Lies, half-truths’: India rebuts Pak charges on J&K, China’s media blanks it out
‘Lies, half-truths’: India rebuts Pak charges on J&K, China’s media blanks it out
Don’t read too much into it, says Pak army on Gen Bajwa’s Saudi mission
Don’t read too much into it, says Pak army on Gen Bajwa’s Saudi mission
‘Truly historic moment’: Trump announces peace agreement between Israel and UAE
‘Truly historic moment’: Trump announces peace agreement between Israel and UAE
Covid-19 vaccine production may start in early 2021, says AstraZeneca
Covid-19 vaccine production may start in early 2021, says AstraZeneca
No objection if SC transfers Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to CBI: Rhea Chakraborty
No objection if SC transfers Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to CBI: Rhea Chakraborty
Three-day old baby in Tripura dies after swab taken for Covid-19 test, govt orders probe
Three-day old baby in Tripura dies after swab taken for Covid-19 test, govt orders probe
‘Defence Ministry estimates 4 lakh crore orders in 5-7 years’: Rajnath Singh
‘Defence Ministry estimates 4 lakh crore orders in 5-7 years’: Rajnath Singh
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyMumbai Covid-19PM ModiPranab Mukherjee

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In