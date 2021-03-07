Kerala CM slams union minister amid calls for resignation over smuggling case
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday hit out at Union minister V Muraleedharan over his remarks on the gold smuggling case, alleging that smuggling of gold through diplomatic baggage began after the Bharatiya Janata Party leader from the state took over as Minister of State for External Affairs.
Vijayan claimed that Muraleedharan, on multiple occasions, said the baggage seized by the Customs was not a diplomatic one. “We have heard a Minister of State who is in charge of the Union Ministry of External Affairs. He is said to be in charge of the Middle East. Is there any estimate of how much gold has been smuggled since he became a minister?” “Didn’t the smuggling of gold through the diplomatic channel start after this minister took charge? Does this minister have anything to do with the person who persuaded the accused to say that the smuggling was not in diplomatic baggage?” he asked.
The CPI(M) in Kerala had alleged Muraleedharan had all along been insisting that the bag in which 30 kg of gold was seized by customs officials at the international airport here on July 5 last year was not diplomatic cargo. The CM’s statement came hours after targeting rubbished as “childish” the CPI(M)’s allegation that the BJP was politically using the probe agencies.
Meanwhile, the Customs department has summoned Vinodini Balakrishnan, wife of former Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, to appear before it on March 10. The developments come a day after the Customs claimed that gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh has made “shocking revelations” against Vijayan on dollar ‘smuggling’ involving UAE consulate officials.
Bihar finance dept sounds alert against attempts of irregular fund withdrawal
- The finance department has written to the top brass of various departments, offices and administration to ensure strict compliance to the finance and treasury rules for maintaining fiscal discipline.
Union minister proposes collection drive for beautification of Jagannath Temple
- In a letter to Puri king Gajapati Dibya Singha Deb, Union minister for petroleum and natural gas, Dharmendra Pradhan urged him to launch a mass fund collection drive to enable contribution by crores of devotees of Lord Jagannath for the development of the Jagannath Temple heritage corridor.
Cumulative Covid-19 vaccinations cross 20-million mark: Government
Issue of national security key as govt decides on cryptocurrency, says Thakur
- Cryptocurrency is, however, not legally banned and the government is in the process of enacting a law on this matter.
Need to develop military into 'future force': PM Modi at top commanders' meet
- The PM asked the three services to rid themselves of legacy systems and practices that are no longer relevant.
Transgender help desk set up at police station in Hyderabad
In Rajasthan's Jodhpur district, 2 arrested for brandishing gun at wedding
- According to the police, some young men were dancing at the DJ night in a wedding ceremony, during which one of the accused pointed the pistol at the forehead of another youth.
As farmers protest completes 100 days, Cong says '100 days of BJP's arrogance'
Supreme Court to begin limited physical hearing on trial basis from March 15
- In January this year, Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde ruled out any reopening of courts for the present.
