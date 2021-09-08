Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kerala CM welcomes high court’s order allowing second Covishield dose after 4 weeks

The CM, during a press meet held here, said it was now up to the central government to decide how to implement the Kerala High Court’s September 3 ruling and said that the chief secretary and the health secretary of the state government would be liaising with the Centre on this matter.
By Press Trust of India, Thiruvananthapuram
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2021 12:24 AM IST
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that priority in vaccination would be given to those who are due and “overdue” for their second dose of Covishield. (HT PHOTO)

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that his government was in agreement with the High Court’s ruling, allowing second dose of Covishield after four weeks from the first jab to those who want it earlier, and said the ball was now in the Centre’s court.

The CM, during a press meet held here, said it was now up to the central government to decide how to implement the Kerala High Court’s September 3 ruling and said that the chief secretary and the health secretary of the state government would be liaising with the Centre on this matter.

He also said that priority in vaccination would be given to those who are due and “overdue” for their second dose of the vaccine.

Vijayan further said that the state has till date administered over 3 crore doses, including both first and second jabs, of vaccine.

Of these, 21,854,153 received the first dose of vaccine and 8,246,563 received the second dose, he said and added that Kerala’s vaccination rate was much higher than the national average.

He said vaccination was hampered during the last few days due to vaccine shortage, but on Monday the state received 1 million doses and subsequently, the inoculation process has been going on smoothly.

In the meeting, he also said it was being noticed that the micro containment zones and containment zones were not being updated properly on the Covid portal and district websites and to ensure that it happens, an IT expert from the Information Technology Mission will be temporarily appointed to each District Emergency Management Centre.

In the last 24 hours, cases have been registered against 9,654 people for not wearing masks and legal action was taken against 8,852 for non-compliance with social distancing norms. A fine of 1,885,800 was also levied, he added.

