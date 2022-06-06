Kerala confirms two cases of Norovirus in children, condition stable

In Kerala, the state government on Sunday confirmed two cases of the ‘highly-contagious’ Norovirus in two children. According to the state health department, precautionary measures have been taken as the virus is believed to spread through contaminated water and food. Kerala health minister Veena George urged people to maintain hygiene. "Norovirus infection has been detected in two children and their health condition is stable. There is no need to be concerned at the moment but everyone should remain careful and maintain cleanliness," she was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The infection was detected after eight students of a government upper primary school at Kayamkulam in Kerala’s Alappuzha district were admitted to a hospital on Saturday after they complained of uneasiness due to a suspected case of food poisoning. The samples of students were tested at a government lab, reported PTI. According to the state health minister, the virus “can be cured” and “prevented from spreading".

The Norovirus causes gastrointestinal illness, which leads to inflammation of the lining of the stomach and intestines, severe vomiting, and diarrhea. The virus does not significantly affect healthy people but it can be serious in young children, the elderly, and people with comorbidities. The virus is easily transmitted through close contact with people who have been infected, or by touching contaminated surfaces. It can also spread by eating food that has been prepared or handled by someone with a stomach bug. The virus is also believed to spread through the excrement and vomit of an infected person.

The symptoms of Norovirus include diarrhea, abdominal pain, vomiting, nausea, a high temperature, headache, and body aches.

