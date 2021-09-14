Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kerala continues to account for more than 50% of daily Covid cases

The death toll due to Covid-19 has climbed to 443,213, with 339 daily fatalities recorded across the country, the data updated at 8am showed. Meanwhile, active cases have declined to 362,207.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 14, 2021 10:58 AM IST
A woman being vaccinated against Covid-19 at Sector 30 district hospital, in Noida on September 9. (HT file)

India's Covid-19 tally further dipped on Tuesday as the country logged 25,404 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. The Covid-19 cases on Tuesday saw a fall of 1,850 cases against Monday when there were 27,254 infections. The major chunk of the infections came from Kerala, which accounted for more than half of the total daily cases. On Monday, Kerala recorded 15,058 Covid-19 cases, 28,439 recoveries, and 99 deaths in the last 24 hours.

A report published in Lancet has said that there is currently no need for a booster dose for those who are already vaccinated with two shots of the jab. It added that the available vaccine supply will save far more lives if given to those who haven’t been vaccinated at all.

The paper co-authored by two scientists who recently quit the US Food and Drug Administration--Philip Krause and Marion Gruber--also noted that unnecessary boosting might lead to some adverse events, which can then reduce vaccine acceptance.

The researchers conclude that booster doses might eventually be needed because of waning immunity from the current vaccination or the virus evolving to escape the immune response generated by current vaccines and infections. In such a case, vaccines developed based on the newer variants are likely to be more effective.

The government said on Monday that those who died at home or a hospital within 30 days of testing positive for Covid-19 will be considered Covid fatality. People who continued being treated for the infectious disease at hospitals beyond 30 days but died subsequently can also show the cause of their fatality as Covid-19.

The new rules were formed as part of the simplified regulations issued jointly by the ministry of health and family welfare and the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) on September 3 following the Supreme Court judgment directing the Centre to consider expanding the scope of Covid-19 deaths to such people who were admitted initially for the viral disease but subsequently died due to related complications.

