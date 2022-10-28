Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Kerala court sentences man to 20-year jail term for sexual assaulting minor girl

Kerala court sentences man to 20-year jail term for sexual assaulting minor girl

india news
Published on Oct 28, 2022 11:57 AM IST

Pattambi Fast Track Special Court Judge Satish Kumar also imposed a fine of ₹one lakh on the convict.

Kerala court sentences man to 20-year jail term for sexual assaulting minor girl
PTI |

A 48-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by a Kerala court for sexually assaulting a minor girl at his residence in Nattukal area of Palakkad district of the state.

Pattambi Fast Track Special Court Judge Satish Kumar also imposed a fine of one lakh on the convict and directed that the amount, if recovered, be paid to the victim who was seven years old at the time of the sexual assault in 2020, special public prosecutor Nisha Vijayakumar said.

Also read: 2-month-old baby girl kidnapped in Mumbai, rescued; couple arrested

The prosecutor said that the accused had taken the minor girl to his home on the pretext of playing with her.

On reaching home, he sexually assaulted the girl, the prosecutor said.

She also said 15 witnesses were examined and 17 documents were perused by the special court before finding the accused guilty.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Topics
kerala
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP