Home / India News / Kerala court sentences man to 20-year jail term for sexual assaulting minor girl

Kerala court sentences man to 20-year jail term for sexual assaulting minor girl

india news
Published on Oct 28, 2022 11:57 AM IST

Pattambi Fast Track Special Court Judge Satish Kumar also imposed a fine of ₹one lakh on the convict.

Kerala court sentences man to 20-year jail term for sexual assaulting minor girl
Kerala court sentences man to 20-year jail term for sexual assaulting minor girl
PTI |

A 48-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by a Kerala court for sexually assaulting a minor girl at his residence in Nattukal area of Palakkad district of the state.

Pattambi Fast Track Special Court Judge Satish Kumar also imposed a fine of one lakh on the convict and directed that the amount, if recovered, be paid to the victim who was seven years old at the time of the sexual assault in 2020, special public prosecutor Nisha Vijayakumar said.

Also read: 2-month-old baby girl kidnapped in Mumbai, rescued; couple arrested

The prosecutor said that the accused had taken the minor girl to his home on the pretext of playing with her.

On reaching home, he sexually assaulted the girl, the prosecutor said.

She also said 15 witnesses were examined and 17 documents were perused by the special court before finding the accused guilty.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala
kerala

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out