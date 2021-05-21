Kerala extends lockdown till May 30 as spike in daily Covid-19 deaths continue

Kerala on Friday extended the ongoing lockdown till May 30, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. The triple lockdown too, imposed in the four worst-affected districts will be withdrawn except Malappuram.

The CM indicated that both the test positivity rate and active cases had gone down slightly in the last two weeks but the time was not yet ripe to lower guard. One of the five states which registered the highest number of infections, Kerala has been under lockdown since May 7. Later, a triple lockdown (strict provisions) was imposed in four more districts-- Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram.

“There is no let-up in cases in Malappuram. Its TPR is still high. Senior police officers will be camping in the district to take stock of the situation. We have to continue our vigil in other parts of the state though cases are coming down slightly,” he said. In the last three days, the average TPR in Malappuram was 33 per cent.

Kerala reported 29,673 new Covid-19 cases on Friday when 1,33,558 people were tested with a test positivity rate of 22.22 per cent. But what is worrying is that the death rate is going up steadily. The state reported 142 deaths on Friday, the highest since the outbreak began last year. Its mortality rate is the lowest in the country 0.4 per cent against the national average of 1.30 per cent. In the last one-week the state reported 751 deaths. Active cases have also gone down slightly, 3,06,346-- two weeks back it almost touched 4.75 lakh, according to the health ministry statistics.

Fearing an exodus of migrant labourers the government has started giving free food kits to them and asked contractors and builders to ensure their well-being. According to latest data around 20 lakh people from other states are working in the state especially in construction and unorganised sectors-- out of this nearly seven lakh people have left the state in three months after the second wave swept the state. Kerala is the first state to report a Coronavirus case in the country. A China-returned medical student last year was the first Covid-19 patient in Kerala. During the first wave, the state did well but in the second it floundered with healthcare like the rest of the country.