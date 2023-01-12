Kerala: Farmer killed in alleged tiger attack, say forest officials

In a tragic incident, a farmer was killed in Wayanad district in Kerala on Thursday after a tiger that intruded into a human habitat in Puthussery allegedly attacked him.

The man died due to injuries on his way to the hospital despite efforts by the locals to save him, forest officials said.

Later, the government announced ₹5 lakh relief to the 51-year-old deceased farmer.

Forest minister AK Saseendran has also ordered the caging of the big cat.

“It is really sad we lost another life. We will put up a cage or tranquillise and net the animal immediately,” he said.

The search for the animal was underway, officials claimed.

However, locals alleged the tragedy could have been averted as they had alerted the forest officials about foot prints of the big cat two days ago but no action was taken.

They said the farmer was standing near his house when the big cat pounced on him and he immediately cried for help after which the locals rushed to save him.

Forest officials have asked people to remain vigil and advised them to avoid night travel till the tiger was caught.