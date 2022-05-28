Kerala film awards: Negha wins maiden award in trans category

Tamil Nadu-born Negha S has become the first trans-woman to have won the debut actor award in the said category for her Malayalam film Antharam.

“The Kerala government had constituted a special award in any category of trans-artiste last year and the first award was bagged by Negha S for her stellar role in the film,” said culture minister Saji Cheriyan while announcing the awards in the state capital on Friday.

“It is a great honour. The film deals with the transformation of a trans-woman from streets to the role of a house wife. Negha performed her role well,” said director P Abhijith, also a photographer with Malayalam daily Madhyamam.

“We have to put in a lot of effort to take the marginalised community to the mainstream. The society’s attitude needs to change. They (trans-artiste) deserve more recognition and opportunities,” said the director who has been capturing the community in his lens since 2007.

“It is a big honour for me, for my community and the film,” said Negha.

“It has been a long journey for me. I was born in Thiruvarur in south Tamil Nadu. I was forced to leave my home at the age of 18, following which I came to Chennai. I have struggled a lot to reach here,” said the 30-year-old video jockey working with the Vikatan group of publications.

“Kerala is the first state to formulate a transgender policy. I am really humbled by this honour. I dedicate it to the film crew and my community,” she said over phone from Chennai.

There are many surprises in the film awards this time as superstars failed to get recognitions this time. Actor Mammootty , his son Dulquer Salman and Mohanlal were also in the race . Actor Revathy, who made a comeback in a Malayalam film after a long gap, bagged the best female actor award in Boothalogam while actor Biju Menon and Joju George shared the best actor award. Avasa Vyuhhom bagged the best feature film award. Noted filmmaker Syed Mirsa was the jury chairman.